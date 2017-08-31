Man tries to rape teen girl in stairwell of Bronx building, NYPD says

The man followed the girl inside her friend’s apartment building, police said.

The man police said followed a 13-year-old girl and tried to rape her inside the stairwell of her friend’s apartment building in the Bronx remains at large more than two weeks after the assault.

The girl was visiting her friend inside a building near Southern Boulevard and Leggett Avenue in Woodstock at about 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2017, when the man followed her inside, cops said.

He followed her into a stairwell and put his hands down her pants, attempting to take off her clothes, they said.

The girl resisted and was able to fight him off, police said.

The man, believed to be in his mid-20s, fled in an unknown direction. The NYPD released surveillance footage of him days after the incident, and a sketch was released on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.