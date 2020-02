The incident happened in front of 303 East 111th St., cops said.

Police said they’re looking for a man who was walking two dogs in East Harlem on Monday afternoon when he fired shots “at an unknown person.”

The incident happened in front of 303 East 111th St. at about 2 p.m., cops said.

It was unclear whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.