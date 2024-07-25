Man and woman found dead in Brooklyn apartment

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Brooklyn police continue to investigate the death of a man and woman whose bodies were found in an apartment on Wednesday morning.

Officers from the 66th Precinct responded to a 911 call for a wellness check at 640 Ditmas Ave. in Kensington on July 24 at around 10:19 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man without identification and a 54-year-old woman, both unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded and pronounced both victims dead at the scene.

The investigation is still in its early stages, so police could not yet confirm their relationship, or whether they lived at the same address.

The NYC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

According to a News 12 report, a neighbor said she smelled something strange since the weekend.

“We just smelled something rotten,” she said. “We thought it was like a dead mouse, or something leaking from our AC. We just deep cleaned for two days, and we didn’t find anything, so we just thought since it was like the third day, it was going to stop. We are just surprised that this would happen in our building.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

