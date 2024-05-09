Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in the Bronx found two people shot to death inside a home on Thursday afternoon in a possible murder-suicide, authorities reported.

According to police sources, the victims — a 24-year-old man and a woman in her 20s — were found by 46th Precinct officers unresponsive inside 1697 Davidson Avenue in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx at around 1:39 p.m. on May 9.

Both victims were discovered with gunshot wounds to their heads. EMS pronounced them dead at the scene; their identities were withheld, pending family notification.

Sources with immediate knowledge of the situation reported that officers found a gun near the bodies. A preliminary investigation indicated the possibility that the deaths may be a murder-suicide — though, at this time, it is not clear who fired the first fatal shot.

Detectives and Crime Scene Unit members were seen combing over the Davidson Avenue location for evidence. The investigation remains ongoing.