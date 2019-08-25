Three armed men tied up employees at a midtown jewelry store during a midday heist on Sunday, according to police.

The robbers entered 28 W. 47th St., listed as the Avianne and Co. jewelry store, at around 12:02 p.m., brandished handguns and tied up employees before making off with valuables, police said.

The suspects are still at large and are believed to have fled from the diamond district shop on foot, heading east on 47th Street. It is not yet clear how much jewelry was stolen from the shop, according to police.

No injuries were reported.