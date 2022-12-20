A Manhattan grand jury indicted a homeless man accused of sexually assaulting three women in separate attacks earlier this year, prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

Carl Phanor, 28, was hit with charges predatory sexual assault, criminal sex act, rape, and attempted murder, among other counts in the indictment for a sexual assault pattern that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg noted targeted women walking or jogging along the waterfront.

“As alleged, Carl Phanor committed three brutal attacks with escalating violence, preying on women who were simply trying to walk or jog along the waterfront,” said Bragg. “These horrific allegations shocked our city, and I want to assure these survivors and all New Yorkers that we will hold him accountable.”

According to the charges, Phanor sexually assaulted three women over the course of eight months, beginning at 6 a.m. on the morning of March 27, when he allegedly attacked a 39-year-old woman on the Hudson River Greenway near Pier 46.

Prosecutors said Phanor allegedly rode up to the victim on a bike, then tackled the woman and choked her before committing the sexual assault.

Months later, at 5 a.m. on Oct. 6, Phanor allegedly assaulted a 48-year-old woman as she walked near East 37th Street and FDR Drive. After approaching her from behind, Phanor allegedly put her in a chokehold and ripped her jeans open before fleeing with her credit card and cell phone.

Finally, at 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 3, prosecutors said Phanor allegedly went after a 43-year-old woman who was jogging along the Hudson River Greenway near Pier 45, also in Greenwich Village.

Phanor allegedly grabbed the victim from behind, threw her to the ground, choked her and raped her before fleeing with her cell phone, credit card, and other belongings.

Phanor was brought into custody at the Port Authority Bus Terminal later that morning after he attempted to purchase a bus ticket with the victim’s credit card.