Manhattan man cuffed for shooting his mother’s ex after Harlem fight

A Manhattan man was indicted for allegedly murdering his mother’s ex-partner in a premeditated, execution-style killing in Harlem, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Tomas Dunn, 22, was charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to court documents, on Sept. 30, 2022 Dunn was allegedly captured on video starting a physical altercation with the victim, 41-year-old Saladeen Cochrane, who had dated Dunn’s mother years ago. Dunn was then allegedly seen on the video walking with two friends, one of whom was wearing a thick vest, which Dunn took off of his friend and put on himself for protection.

Dunn then allegedly went back to find and ambush Cochrane, who was walking into his mother’s apartment with another person. He then allegedly stopped right in front of Cochrane, shouted and pulled out a gun, firing at least 8 times. Cochrane was shot in the back of the head and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dunn allegedly ran into his own mother’s apartment on St. Nicholas Avenue after the shooting while still wearing the vest. A warrant was issued for Dunn’s arrest, and a court authorized search of Dunn’s mother’s home allegedly uncovered the vest. Dunn eventually surrendered to police.

“This was a non-sensical and horrific execution-style murder of a father of two,” said District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg. “We will continue to use every lever possible to prevent gun violence. I thank our prosecutors who share the unwavering commitment to holding those responsible for these crimes fully accountable for their actions.”