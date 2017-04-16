Manhattan man gropes, pushes woman onto subway tracks; arrest made, NYPD says

Kimani Stephenson grabbed the woman from behind at a Manhattan subway station, police said.

Police arrested the man accused of groping a woman and pushing her onto the tracks at a Manhattan subway station.

Kimani Stephenson, 24, was arrested Sunday morning, just two days after he grabbed a 22-year-old woman from behind on the northbound F and M train platform at 14th Street and Sixth Avenue at about 4:30 a.m., police said.

He then touched her chest and groin and then pushed her onto the tracks, according to authorities.

The woman, who has been identified by media outlets as Bonnie Currie, was pulled from the tracks by Good Samaritans before a train came, cops said. Currie had a broken wrist, requiring surgery, and a torn ligament in her shoulder, she told ABC7.

In an interview with ABC7, Currie described the attack as “like being alive in a real nightmare.”

Police used surveillance images of Stephenson to find him.

He was charged with attempted murder, assault and sex abuse at his arraignment, according to prosecutors.

Stephenson’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.