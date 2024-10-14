Two dogs frolic in the frigid, early morning air at the Dog playground located in Tomkins Square Park.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Pot smokers in NYC beware: Leaving those extra buds, flowers and joints around can be toxic to your pet.

That is what several veterinarians have been saying since recreational marijuana use was legalized statewide in 2021. Animal doctors across the Big Apple have seen an increase in cuddly patients, including cats and dogs, who have accidentally ingested the drug, leaving them ill and in need of immediate treatment.



While it rarely causes fatalities, pets who intake marijuana can still suffered some serious consequences that will require immediate medical attention.

Carly Fox, DVM, senior veterinarian for emergency and urgent care at the Animal Medical Center (AMC) on Manhattan’s East Side, said marijuana is one of the most common toxicities the hospital sees in dogs.

“Marijuana ingestion is something that I would say I see every day,” Fox said. “Especially now that it has become legal in New York, we’re seeing it much more often. Although, I saw it prior to its legalization.”

Andrew Torchia, DVM, medical director at Heart of Chelsea Veterinary Group, underscored what Fox said, saying that increased cannabis access for humans means increased exposure around pets.

“With new legalities surrounding marijuana, this drug has become pervasive throughout the city, and unfortunately, it has a bad effect on dogs,” Torchia said. “Increased availability means increased exposure to our pets and a huge uptick in marijuana toxicity.

Dogs and cats can become sick by eating “edible” pot products, such as brownies and chocolate laced with pot, or ingesting the drug in any form. To a dog, marijuana can smell like an intriguing, tasty new treat.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis. While it delivers highs to humans, THC is a toxin to cats and dogs — and they can become very sick, doctors say.

“THC is much more toxic to dogs than humans because dogs have a higher concentration of cannabinoid receptors in their brains. That makes them more sensitive to THC,” said Neha Pathak, M.D., chief physician editor of health and lifestyle medicine at WebMD.

Pathak added that even a small amount of THC can be toxic to pets.

Signs a pet has ingested the drug include a wobbly or “drunk-like” walk, urinary incontinence, excessive drooling, vomiting and dilated pupils.

Symptoms appear rather quickly after ingestion, Fox said, adding that each animal can be affected differently.

“Usually signs are seen pretty quickly after ingestion–usually within an hour after ingestion. Dogs typically present in a very similar way,” she said. “When I see a dog at triage, and the owner tells me their dog is acting abnormal, I can most of the time tell definitely that their dog gotten into marijuana.”

What about smoking around pets?

Torchia explained that secondhand smoke can also pose a danger to pets, especially when they live inside smaller NYC apartments.

“What people don’t realize is most apartments are usually designed so that adequate air circulation happens for your typical adult human,” Torchia explained. “ Most of our animals are on the ground, so everything kind of settles.”

Unfortunately, it can be hard for doctors to pinpoint how an animal became sick, whether through smoke inhalation or ingestion. It is helpful if a pet owner can recall if their animal ingested something toxic, like a bud or edible, but sometimes, this is not always possible.

“It’s always hard to tell. They don’t know if a little bud was dropped on the ground or if it’s from second-hand smoke,” Torchia said.

Discarded joints can be a problem, too

Dogs, of course, need to be walked. While bringing your pup outside for fresh air is always a good idea, those discarded joints and cartridges that litter city streets can be problematic for pets, too, resulting in the typical signs of marijuana toxicity and worse.

“This can all happen from second-hand inhaling or ingesting even the smallest remnant of marijuana on the sidewalk,” Torchia said. “Highly concentrated exposure, like ingesting concentrated THC cartridges found on the street or in the home, will profoundly inhibit a pet’s ability to breathe.”

Torchia even had a patient who became sick due to remnants from a neighbor’s marijuana use.

“A pet parent had a little dog who lived in a high rise who just went outside a little three-foot by six-foot balcony,” he explained. “After being brought in and showing clinical signs, we discovered that the neighbors upstairs had dropped stuff onto their balcony, though probably unintentionally.”

Cats and dogs are not the only pets that can become ill from marijuana. Rabbits can also get sick.

“We’ve seen it in a rabbit,” Fox said. “I think the rabbit ate the actual flower. It smells earthy. They had it out, their rabbit was free roaming and ate it.”

Thankfully, the rabbit did well and was fine, Fox added.

How is marijuana toxicity treated in pets ?

The good news is, marijuana toxicity is rarely fatal. Still, doctors say, pet owners should always keep cannabis away from pets.

“Pet owners, especially in urban environments like New York, should be diligent about keeping cannabis products out of reach (store safely) and staying alert during walks to ensure their dogs don’t accidentally ingest something harmful,” Pathak said.

Veterinarians will typically treat pets by providing supportive care such as anti-nausea medication and IV fluids to prevent dehydration.

Of course, every pet and every case is different. While death is not likely, some cases can be severe enough to require more extensive treatment, such as when an animal bites into a highly concentrated THC cartridge.

When in doubt, it is always best to seek veterinary care immediately, doctors said, even if you’re unsure how–or if– your pet has been exposed.