Marin Mazzie, three-time Tony-nominated actress, dies at 57

Broadway star and three-time Tony nominee Marin Mazzie passed away Thursday following a battle with ovarian cancer.

She was 57.

Mazzie was in the original Broadway cast of “Ragtime” playing the role of Mother, for which she earned her first Tony nomination, and had a long career in several musicals including “Kiss Me, Kate,” “Spamalot” and “Bullets over Broadway.”

She was last seen on Broadway in the 2015 revival of “The King and I.”

In a statement, her husband, Jason Danieley, said Mazzie did not let her 2015 cancer diagnosis impede her activism.

“While fighting her own fight, she took it upon herself to help spread awareness of Ovarian Cancer and to help find an early detection for the disease, of which, currently, there is none,” he said in a statement.

She is survived by her mother Donna Mazzie and her brother Mark Mazzie, according to Danieley. A private gathering and a public “Celebration of Life” are planned, he said.

Members of the theater community expressed their condolences on social media.

“Marin Mazzie was one of the most talented performers I’ve ever had the chance to work with,” tweeted actor Zach Braff, who co-starred with Mazzie in “Bullets over Broadway: The Musical.” “The last time I saw her she had the most radiant smile you ever did see. 57 is tragic. What a loss for Broadway. What a loss for us all.”