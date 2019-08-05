New York City officials are calling on federal lawmakers to enact gun control reforms in the wake of back-to-back mass shootings over the weekend that claimed the lives of 31 people and injured dozens more.

The shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, sent shockwaves through the nation that continued to reverberate Monday. The death toll in the El Paso massacre, which investigators connected to an anti-immigrant manifesto posted online by the alleged gunman, rose to 22 after two gunshot victims died of their injuries Monday morning, police said.

President Donald Trump condemned the shootings during a news conference at the White House Monday morning, but stopped short of pushing for more gun control.

"In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy," Trump said, adding that more needs to be done about violent video games and mental illness. "It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence."

Many Democrats, including elected officials in New York City, are demanding tougher gun laws in the wake of the shootings. Gun control advocates are expected to attend several vigils and demonstrations in Manhattan and Brooklyn Monday evening.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-Manhattan), who is organizing a vigil at Bennett Park in upper Manhattan at 6 p.m., said it's "critical" for the community to come together and pressure Congress to take "decisive action towards comprehensive gun control, once and for all."

"I am appalled by the cowardly acts of violence that occurred this weekend, and I am heartbroken over the lives that were senselessly taken by these tragedies. My heart breaks for the families of the victims and for all who lost loved ones," said Espaillat, who is expected to be joined by state Attorney General Letitia James, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and a host of other officials.

The organizers of a protest planned for the same time in Union Square are taking an even stronger tone in their calls for gun control, blaming the president's rhetoric on immigration for inspiring the alleged gunman in the shooting at a Walmart in the southern border town of El Paso.

The FBI has said it is investigating the El Paso shooting as domestic terrorism and a hate crime. The alleged shooter, Patrick Crusius, 21, posted a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto online shortly before the attack, officials said. He was charged with capital murder by state prosecutors, but more charges were expected to be filed.

The police chief in Dayton, meanwhile, said the motive for the shooting that killed nine people, including the alleged gunman's sister, remained unclear but that it didn't appear to be racially motivated. The suspected shooter, Connor Betts, was killed by police responding to the scene outside of a bar in the city's downtown historic district.

The victims of both attacks, as well as those killed in recent shootings at a garlic festival in California and a block party in Brooklyn, will be mourned during a vigil in Prospect Park at 7 p.m. Monday. Borough President Eric Adams is expected to be joined at the vigil by civil rights attorney Norman Siegel and several gun reform advocacy groups to denounce the violence and call for stricter gun laws.

With Reuters