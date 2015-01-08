Man slams car into Port Authority car, says he wants to “take out a police officer”

A Pennsylvania man is accused of slamming his car into three vehicles, including a Port Authority police car, and making anti-police statements in lower Manhattan on Wednesday evening, Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo said Thursday.

Matthew Cash, 24, hit two parked vehicles after driving in the fire lane near Varick and Watts streets just before 8 p.m., Pentangelo said.

After allegedly ramming his gray Audi into the police car near the Holland Tunnel, Cash claimed he was high on PCP and said he “wanted to take out a police officer,” Pentangelo said. Authorities found what appeared to be synthetic marijuana inside the car.

Cash, from Easton, Penn., was taken to a hospital for tests, but was not injured, Pentalgelo said. He was charged with attempted aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, and reckless driving.

Cash has a lengthy history of interactions with the police over several years, including incidents involving drugs, City of Easton Police Lt. Thomas Smith said.

Cash could not be reached for comment.