Max Rose tapped for Pentagon position as senior COVID-19 advisor | amNewYork

President-elect Joe Biden will appoint former southern Brooklyn Congressman Max Rose as a senior advisor in the Pentagon, Defense One first reported.

Rose, who recently bowed out of the city’s mayoral race, will serve as the special assistant to the secretary of defense and as a COVID-19 advisor, according to the outlet.

The Park Slope native was elected in 2018 to the congressional seat covering Staten Island and a swath of southern Brooklyn, including Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, and Bath Beach, and parts of Gravesend and Bensonhurst.

As the representative of a conservative district, Rose focused on bipartisan legislation and positioned himself as a centrist during his two-year tenure, becoming one of the last Democrats to vote for President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry in 2019, and opposing cuts to police funding.

Rose lost re-election in November to Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis after a fiery campaign.

Following his loss, Rose filed paperwork in December to enter the crowded 2021 mayoral race, but withdrew his bid on Jan. 4. Rose did not explain his withdrawal, saying only that he and his wife planned to adopt another baby.

“My son Miles just learned how to crawl and is getting awfully good at standing on his own,” he wrote on Twitter. “So wish Leigh and I luck in 2021 because, at this rate, Miles will be walking in no time — and God willing, we will adopt another beautiful baby into our family.”

Rose’s appointment to the Department of Defense follows a career focused on national security. In Congress, Rose served on the House committee of homeland security and veteran affairs, and chaired a subcommittee on intelligence and counterterrorism. He previously served in the US Army in Afghanistan, where he earned a Purple Heart.

Rose did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

This story first appeared on our sister publication brooklynpaper.com.