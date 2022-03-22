Adams taps nine civic leaders to joint Panel for Educational Policy

Mayor Eric Adams announced his appointment of nine new members to the Panel for Educational Policy (PEP) on March 22, in accordance with his plans to improve the NYC public school system.

Adams named Dr. Vasthi Acosta, Tom Allon, Rev. Dr. Kathlyn Barrett-Layne, Gregory Faulkner, Dr. Angela Green, Anthony Lopez, Alan Ong, Karina Taveras, and Gladys Ward as his appointees to the PEP.

The new members were selected with their backgrounds in education in mind. The new appointees also have a diverse range of experiences regarding school administration, education policy, the private sector, and, most importantly, firsthand knowledge as parents.

“Parent and community engagement is an essential component of my vision for education in New York City, and that is why I’m excited to begin what I know will be an effective and fruitful partnership with the panel members announced today,” said Mayor Adams. “I’ve said it over and over again: If we do not educate, we incarcerate, and so this panel will be vital in helping to ensure our young people have every tool at their disposal to succeed in life.”

The PEP, which replaced the Board of Education in 2002 and is part of the city governance to maintain public schools. It was established pursuant to the New York State Education Law and is responsible for approving policies, standards and objectives that directly align with academic achievement.

Additionally, the PEP is responsible for significant budgetary changes, department contracts and school utilization as well as upholding the Department of Education Schools Chancellor’s regulations.

“The best decisions are made when everyone is at the table, and this panel represents invaluable experience that will be critical as we re-imagine our schools,” said New York City Department of Education Chancellor David Banks. “I look forward to partnering with every new PEP member in the work of improving the educational outcomes of our youngest New Yorkers.”