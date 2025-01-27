Mayor Adams not ‘feeling best,’ on ‘limited’ public schedule this week while undergoing medical tests, City Hall says

Mayor Eric Adams will have limited public appearances this week as he attends doctor’s appointments and undergoes medical tests after a week of not “feeling his best,” according to Hizzoner’s top spokesperson.

Fabien Levy, Adams’ deputy mayor for communications, revealed in a late Sunday night social media post that Hizzoner would be stepping back from the public eye this week to attend to his health.

“Over the last few days, Mayor Adams hasn’t been feeling his best,” Levy wrote. “As a result, this week, the mayor will have a number of doctors’ appointments and undergo routine medical tests. While he will continue to communicate constantly with staff and ensure city business continues undeterred, during this time, the mayor will have a limited public schedule.”

Right after Levy’s statement came out, the Mayor’s Office issued the mayor’s daily public schedule, which listed only one item for Monday: an 8 a.m. meeting with senior administration officials that was closed to the press.

However, Levy did not reveal any specifics about the mayor’s symptoms or immediately respond to follow-up questions about them. He also did not answer why doctor’s appointments and tests would stretch for a week.

“Like every other New Yorker, Mayor Adams has a right to privacy when it comes to personal matters, but we will continue to communicate in the unlikely event he is unable to fully discharge his duties on any particular day,” he said in the post.

Another Adams spokesperson, Kayla Mamelak Altus, said the mayor would not hold his weekly media availability on Tuesday this week. She declined to share any additional details about the mayor’s medical appointments.

The news comes after Adams spent much of last week raising questions among the local Democratic political class by appearing to court President Donald Trump and those in his orbit. The mayor took a last-minute trip down to Washington DC to attend Trump’s inauguration last Monday, where he was reportedly made to watch the speech from an overflow room, and did a sit-down interview with far-right commentator Tucker Carlson.