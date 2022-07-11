Pfizer gives STEM education grant for NYC middle and high school students

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a $1.5 million grant from pharmaceutical company Pfizer to the Mayor’s “Fund to Advance the New York City.”

The funds are intended for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs for middle and high school students.

“If we don’t educate, we incarcerate, and this generous grant will bolster STEM educational programs to give our middle and high school students the ability to thrive in life by giving them the opportunity to explore careers many never thought possible,” said Mayor Adams in a statement July 11. “Supporting our youth is a win for us all — giving them the chance to learn new skills and create innovative change that will move our city forward. These programs will help ensure their future is that much brighter and secure, and I thank Pfizer for helping put our city’s students first.”

This grant will specifically aid the goal of two STEM initiatives; Exploring Futures and College for Now Careers.

Exploring Futures is a program that supports middle school students by providing them with the help they need to learn about potential careers or opportunities for their futures. This grant will provide students with $750,000 over the course of the next three years, while helping to expand the program to 15 schools, in turn supporting 750 students.

The College for Now Careers program is a partnership between the NYC Department of Education (DOE) and the City University of New York (CUNY). This program will allow New York high schoolers a chance to earn college credits at CUNY by completing required courses for STEM majors. This grant will provide $675,000 over the course of three years.

“In keeping with CUNY’s historical mission as an engine of social mobility, the expanded College Now for Careers program will support more of our city’s high school students as they explore the many unique STEM pathways that can ultimately lead them to meaningful and well-paying careers,” said CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez. “Buoyed by Mayor Adams’ vision and Pfizer’s generous support, CUNY’s beneficial partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Youth Employment will help to ensure success for a new generation of STEM scholars, researchers, and workers.”

Both initiatives are part of the Mayor’s Office of Youth Empowerment (MOYE), launched to support the city’s goal of universal career readiness for young New Yorkers.

The non-profit ExpandED is also supporting the Mayor’s Fund, MOYE and the DOE.

“Providing career exploration is essential for young New Yorkers to reach their fullest potential,” said Daniele Baierlein, executive director, Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City. “Thanks to this generous donation by Pfizer, middle school, and high school students will have access to STEM programming that will put them on a path towards a successful career. We are grateful for our partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Youth Employment, The City University of New York, and ExpandED for their work in developing and executing such impactful programs for young New Yorkers.”

Pfizer officials expressed excitement about the partnership, stressing the importance of STEM innovation.

“We are delighted to partner with the Mayor’s Fund to advance STEM education in New York City. At Pfizer, we understand that the future of medical breakthroughs and American innovation as a whole depend on the strength and diversity of our workforce,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. “It is never too early to attract, engage, and motivate students – of all backgrounds – to pursue careers in STEM. We hope our work with the Mayor’s Fund and other city groups will result in increased awareness and interest in STEM careers.”