Seeking to restore confidence in his embattled administration, Mayor Eric Adams named four new deputy mayors on Friday to replace those who resigned last month over the Trump administration’s move to nix his corruption case.

Hizzoner tapped Adolfo Carrión Jr. as deputy mayor for housing, economic development, and workforce; Suzanne Miles-Gustave as deputy mayor for health and human services; Jeffrey Roth as deputy mayor for operations; and Kaz Daughtry — who has drawn backlash over his use of social media — as deputy mayor for public safety.

Daughtry will begin his new role at the close of business on Friday, while the other three will start at the end of next Friday, according to the mayor’s office.

They will replace outgoing Deputy Mayors Maria Torres-Springer, Anne Williams-Isom, Meera Joshi, and Chauncy Parker, respectively. The first three had served in Adams’ administration since it took office in 2022, while Parker has held his position since last fall.

Although Adams named Carrión Jr. to take over Torres-Springer’s duties overseeing housing and economic development, he did not yet name someone to assume her role as his first deputy mayor. According to published reports, he is said to be considering controversial attorney Randy Mastro for the post.

“These exemplary public servants have decades of experience serving our city and their fellow New Yorkers, and I thank them for their willingness to step up and serve at such a critical time,” Adams said of the new deputy mayors in a statement.

The announcement was accompanied by a video in which Adams ticked off a laundry list of his purported successes in office and each of the new deputy mayors introduced themselves.

The resignations of Torres-Springer, Williams-Isom, Joshi, and Parker came swiftly after a former acting Manhattan US Attorney accused Adams’ lawyer of trading his cooperation with President Trump’s immigration agenda to drop his federal charges. Adams, his attorney, and top Justice Department officials have repeatedly denied the allegations.

Their departures triggered a wave of fresh calls for Adams to resign last month, leading Gov. Kathy Hochul to seriously consider removing him from office. Instead, she opted to seek legislation aimed at limiting Adams’ executive authority.

Despite their mass departure, Adams thanked the four outgoing officials for the time they served in his administration.

“I also want to say how much I appreciate all the good work of our outgoing team members: Maria Torres-Springer, Anne Williams-Isom, Meera Joshi, and Chauncey Parker,” he said. “All four have been vital to our work reshaping New York City.”

The new deputies

Adams is elevating Carrión Jr. from his current role as city Department of Housing Preservation and Development commissioner. He is a former City Council member and Bronx borough president and worked in the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development under former President Barrack Obama.

The mayor is also elevating Daughtry, who is currently the NYPD’s deputy commissioner for operations. Daughtry has been a magnate for controversy over using his departmental social media account to attack elected officials, journalists, and activists whom he perceives as critical of the NYPD.

Miles-Gustave was acting commissioner of the state Office of Children and Family Services under Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Roth has served as deputy commissioner of the city Department of Veterans’ Services since 2016 and has held roles in other city agencies, including the Taxi and Limousine Commission and the Fire Department. Roth lives in the Westchester town of Peekskill, according to a report by the news site THE CITY, though the mayor’s spokesperson told the news outlet he also has a residence in Brooklyn.

The mayor’s new appointments come just days after his job approval rating hit a historic low of 20%, according to a survey by Quinnipiac University released on Wednesday. The majority of New Yorkers polled, 56%, think the mayor should resign from office, which he has refused to do.