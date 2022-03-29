Mayor Adams visits childcare center and cites affordable childcare as top priority

Mayor Eric Adams paid a visit Monday to the Kuei Luck Early Childcare Center in Queens to highlight the importance of accessible, affordable and quality childcare – especially following the pandemic.

The mayor was joined by Deputy Mayor of Strategic Initiatives Sheena Wright and Schools Chancellor David C. Banks on March 28, who provided insight into how essential childcare is not only to developing young minds, but also to the parents and caregivers of young children who are part of the workforce.

Recognized as one of the most essential parts of human development, early childcare helps strengthen a child’s cognition by exposing them to integral socialization, speech and language skills at a young age. As well as providing stimuli for children, childcare centers also allow working parents and guardians to have peace of mind knowing their children are being taken care of while they are at work.

“I don’t think there is a greater benefit for families than the ability to know that their children are in safe spaces,” said Mayor Adams. “So today, our entire team is in Albany walking the halls, and at the top of our agenda is to fight on behalf of this critical issue of childcare as we move to the place of closing the budget.”

Adams also mentioned that many of NYC’s legislative “partners” in the state’s capital were aware of how essential and dire the need for affordable childcare is, particularly for women and women of color.

“Oftentimes when there is a childcare issue, the mothers will have to remain home or actually leave their jobs,” Adams said. “We witnessed this during COVID, it was extremely impactful for families, and so our call today for funding [for affordable childcare] will allow for providers to be paid more, more seats and to create a safe space for our children. We want to enhance existing childcare programs throughout the entire state. We must get this done.”

Adams affirmed his commitment to the issue and said that this was reflected in the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 (FY2023) budget, and proposed a tax incentive to encourage the private sector to support childcare expansion throughout the city.

Chancellor Banks then took the time to address the issue of affordable childcare as well, going into the needs and demands of childcare and early child development not only in 3K and Pre-K, but beginning at birth.

“It is critically important that we provide young children with critical literacy and language support from the very start,” said Chancellor Banks. “We know that the first three years of a child’s life have a profound impact on their future learning and can change the trajectory of their growth. That’s why it is our responsibility to provide all children and their families with access to high quality early childhood education.”

Kevin Kung, owner of the Kuei Luck Early Childcare Center, was also present at the event and took time to express gratitude for the public servants visiting the center as well as provide his own testimony to the importance of accessible childcare.

“My mom had a successful career in banking, but struggled with raising me,” said Kung. “I often got sick, with my mom having to choose between her career or taking care of me. She decided to be part of the solution and opened up Kuei Luck. I am proud to host Mayor Eric Adams who wants to make sure that parents in the city never have to make the choice my mom had to make.”