Mayor Bill de Blasio will appear on ABC’s “The View” Monday to talk about his first 100 days in office. The 11 a.m. live broadcast will be his first talk show appearance with his wife, Chirlane McCray, since his election.

ABC says de Blasio will “highlight his commitment to education.” The mayor recently scored a victory by securing funding for pre-kindergarten education, but has been criticized for wavering on his position against charter schools sharing space with public schools.