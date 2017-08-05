Men choke, rob food delivery workers in Queens, NYPD says

The suspects robbed three delivery men using the same ruse, police said.

Two men choked and robbed food delivery workers in three separate incidents in Astoria and Long Island City, the most recent happening this past week, police said Friday.

The men made a fake food order, giving an address on Ninth Street, between 40th and 38th avenues, on Thursday, Aug. 3. When the delivery man arrived outside the location at about 9:35 p.m., one of the men came from behind and choked him while the second grabbed $400 and two credit cards from his pants pocket, police said.

The men used the same ruse to rob two other deliverymen, one on 30th Road, between Vernon Boulevard and 12th Street, on July 18 at about 11:30 p.m., and the other on 13th Street, between 34th and 33rd avenues, on July 6 at about 11:20 p.m., cops said.

They made off with $2,000 from one victim and $150 and an iPhone from the other, according to police.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the men on Friday.