Mental health: City Council says they found serious flaws in Mayor Adams’ involuntary removal policy in new report

A City Council analysis of data that Mayor Eric Adams’ office released on its policy to involuntarily hospitalize those in apparent severe mental health crisis found that the practice is not working as intended and disproportionately impacts Black New Yorkers.

The council’s findings, unveiled ahead of its Health Committee’s preliminary budget hearing on Monday, reviewed data the Adams administration released earlier this year. The report found that the NYPD initiated 7,060 involuntary removals last year, and clinicians initiated another 660 transports.

Adams has touted the policy as a success since he introduced it in late 2022. It is one of his administration’s central means of addressing severe mental illness and homelessness on the city’s streets and subways.

While involuntary removals have drawn backlash from many lawmakers and advocates, the mayor is pushing for the state to give the city expanded authority over the practice this legislative session.

However, the council analysis found that involuntary removals were five times more likely to occur in private than in public spaces; 40% of those removed were not admitted for inpatient care, and Black New Yorkers accounted for more than half of the transports.

“The Administration has continuously relied on involuntary removals as a catch-all solution without providing funding for the necessary treatment measures for people in need of long-term services,” said Council Member Linda Lee (D-Queens), who chairs the council’s Committee on Mental Health, in a statement.

Missing information

The council also concluded that the city’s data was incomplete. In particular, they said it does not include the full number of involuntary removals initiated by the NYPD through 911 radio calls last year, transfers by city Health Department clinicians, or data on most hospital admissions outcomes.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said the city’s data further “fails to report” on the outcomes of involuntary commitments.

Instead of continuing to push involuntary removals, the council urged the mayor to dedicate more funding to other mental health care programs they say have a proven track record of addressing the crisis in this year’s budget. They include programs like Intensive Mobile Treatment teams, which provide medication, housing and other support services to the severely mentally ill; those that help people maintain stability while their conditions improve, and the clubhouse model, which similarly offers free programs and services.

Williams said the city should focus on the “continuum of care” rather than the removals.

“It is not about involuntary hospitalizations; it’s about the continuum of care that’s necessary after the hospitals,” Williams said.

‘Idealism collides with realism’

In response, Mayor Adams fiercely defended his administration’s use of involuntary hospitalizations during his weekly off-topic press conference on Monday.

“Many who are critiquing what we’re doing don’t have the answers of, how do you deal with a person who clearly is dealing with severe mental health illness and refuses care,” Adams said. “Idealism collides with realism. This is real stuff that we have to address. And we have been bold enough to say, ‘You know what, we’re going to take the criticism.'”

Specifically, he pushed back on the council’s findings that Black New Yorkers make up a majority of involuntary commitments, arguing that people of color make up a majority of those who have severe mental health issues and are homeless.

“We are not going to say, ‘Hey, this person needs to be voluntarily removed, but hold on, they’re Black, so we’re not going to do,'” Adams said. “We’re going to go where the issue is. We’re not going to play race politics.”

Additionally, he contended that the council’s finding that the administration’s data was incomplete is partially due to the hospital’s HIPAA requirements, which prevent them from sharing patient information.

“We cannot compel hospitals to turn over information,” Adams said. “We’re trying to give them the best information possible. We are making sure we be as transparent as possible.”