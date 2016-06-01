Micah Alleyne indicted for shooting death of Carey Gabay, Governor Andrew Cuomo aide

Carey Gabay was struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn before the West Indian Day celebrations in 2015.

The man charged with killing an aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo was indicted on Tuesday evening, nearly two years after Carey Gabay was struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn before the West Indian Day celebrations.

Micah Alleyne, 24, was indicted on a top charge of second-degree murder. He was held without bail when he was first arrested last month. A date for his arraignment on the indictment had not yet been set, said a spokesman for the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

Gabay was struck in the head on Sept. 7, 2015, as he participated in the J’ouvert festivities in Crown Heights. He had been caught in the crossfire between two gangs just before 3:40 a.m., police said.

Gabay died at Kings County Hospital after about nine days on life support.