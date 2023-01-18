Michelle Go, New Yorker pushed in front of train, honored at a day of healing for Asian women

In memoriam of the one-year anniversary of the death of Michelle Go, the New Yorker who was pushed in front of an oncoming train last January, Sarinya Srisakul, a New York firefighter, organized a day of healing for Asian American women.

The event included a poem reading by Ishle Yi Park, the first woman to become poet laureate of Queens. Park read a poem they wrote specifically to honor Go. After sharing a moment of silence, workshops about situational awareness and subway safety were held. Participants were then put into groups to discuss what safety looks like their communities.

“We’ve just started doing these healing events because we felt that it was really important to address Michelle’s story,” Srisakul said. “Our main program is we send out free self-defense kits for New York City API women and femmes.”

After Go’s death last year, Srisakul, the first Asian woman firefighter in New York City made a quick video on how to survive getting pushed onto the subway.

“I’ve had years of experience of responding to subway calls,” Srisakul said. ” I wanted to share my training and my knowledge with folks.”

Michelle’s father, Justin, shared a statement at the event: “Thank you for your condolences and prayers for Michelle Alyssa Go on this first anniversary of her passing. Michelle came to New York to better her life and the lives of those around her. Please remember Michelle for how she lived. And not for how she died. With your help, we can honor her legacy by making the world a better and safer place to be.”

Limchi Sang, an early childhood teacher who led the self-defense workshop, demonstrated how to use the kuboton and pepper spray.

“Being able to connect with do many women, though virtually, was healing and empowering,” Sang said.

Having lived in New York City for over 50 years, Sang believes that the MTA needs to address safety issues by promoting situational awareness and expediting more police patrols.

The three subway stations announced for platform barriers are Times Square, Third Avenue station, and the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue–JFK Airport. The request for proposals was released last July and the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA is looking forward to the updates. The MTA is expecting to award the project near the middle of the year.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what the results of this proposals are,” PCAC Executive Director Lisa Daglian said. “We’re going to continue to advocate for additional security measures in the subway system including live action cameras, the use of data deployment, (and) for police and security.”

Srisakul scheduled another day of healing to honor the death of Christina Yuna Lee, who was killed inside her Chinatown apartment, shortly after Go died. The event is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Apex for Youth in Chinatown.

“I personally heal by being in community,” Srisakul said. “Being in a space with other folks who have the same drive of helping one another was really helpful. It was very therapeutic.”