Michelle Migmott killed when two drunk drivers collide, police say

A woman in the backseat of a car was killed Sunday when the driver, who was allegedly drunk, collided with another allegedly drunken driver in Crown Heights, police said.

Michelle Migmott, 32, was sitting in the back of a 2007 Nissan Altima on Eastern Parkway when the driver, Gerrad Herbert, tried to make a left turn onto Troy Avenue, police said.

Herbert, 32, allegedly collided with Richard Roman-Santos, 32, who was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro on Eastern Parkway just after 4 a.m., police said, adding that Roman-Santos’ sports car then mounted the curb and hit an unoccupied, parked Toyota Prius.

Migmott was taken to Kings County Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. Herbert and Ramon-Santos had minor injuries.

Herbert was charged with several offenses, including driving with alcohol in his system and second-degree vehicular manslaughter, police said.

Roman-Santos was also charged with several offenses, including driving while ability impaired by alcohol and second-degree vehicular manslaughter.