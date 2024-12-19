Alleged Midtown assassin Luigi Mangione is surrounded by heavily-armed police and federal agents upon his arrival at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport on Dec. 19, 2024.

Luigi Mangione, the alleged Midtown assassin accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in front of a hotel earlier this month, returned to New York Thursday to face arraignment on federal murder charges.

The suspect arrived via helicopter at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport from Pennsylvania hours after a court hearing in which he chose to no longer fight his extradition back to the Big Apple. He had been held in Pennsylvania following his Dec. 9 arrest in Altoona on gun charges; he had been found in possession of the ghost gun allegedly used in Thompson’s murder.

Days after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced a first-degree murder indictment against Mangione, the U.S. Justice Department stepped in and filed murder charges against Mangione of its own Thursday. The suspect is due to be arraigned in Manhattan Federal Court in Lower Manhattan on the complaint Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for DA Bragg said the federal and state murder cases against Mangione would run “parallel” to one another. If he is convicted of first-degree murder in federal court, Mangione could face the death penalty; such executions are outlawed in New York state.

The trip from Pennsylvania

Following the extradition hearing, Mangione was transferred into the NYPD’s custody and boarded onto a helicopter for a roughly 2-hour flight back to New York.

Mangione departed the helicopter in Manhattan still wearing his jail-issued bright orange jumpsuit while shackled and handcuffed. He was surrounded by an unprecedented number of NYPD and FBI agents, some of whom were heavily armored and carrying machine guns — ensuring that no one could touch the suspect or aid in any potential escape.

At one point, Mangione appeared to make faces — sticking his tongue in his cheek — at the spectacle.

He was then loaded into a waiting police van and taken to nearby Manhattan Federal Court for the arraignment hearing.

According to CNN, which cited law enforcement sources, Mangione is also expected to face federal charges in addition to the first and second-degree murder and terrorism charges brought against him by a Manhattan grand jury, which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Tuesday.

Mangione catapulted to global infamy following a nationwide manhunt for a masked, caught-on-camera assassin who shot Thompson in the back outside of the Hilton Hotel on Dec. 4 as the CEO headed to an investor meeting.

Law enforcement sources said that Mangione, after allegedly killing Thompson, escaped into Central Park before fleeing the state to Pennsylvania, where he was recognized in an Altoona McDonald’s on Dec. 9 by a worker and ultimately arrested.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for updates.