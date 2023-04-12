Quantcast
Manhattan

Cops still seeking suspects who smashed their way into Midtown auction house

Photo 2
New security camera footage of the burglars who broke into a Midtown auction house last month by smashing the Park Avenue building’s windows.
NYPD

Cops on Wednesday released security camera footage of the burglars who hit a Midtown auction house overnight last month in a smash-and-grab break-in.

Police initially reported that a group of individuals wielding hammers shattered several windows of Heritage Auctions at 445 Park Ave. at around midnight on March 7. The perps made off with eight Herms handbags, authorities said, loot valued at approximately $242,000.

Newly released surveillance footage shows the bag burglars — dressed in dark pants, hooded jackets and masks — smashing the glass, before fleeing the scene in a white Acura sedan eastbound on East 56th Street. A third individual can be seen acting as a lookout.

Founded in 1976 in Dallas, Texas, Heritage Auctions is one of the largest collectibles auctioneer and third largest auction house in the world. Its Park Avenue offices in Midtown offer auctions and appraisals for a wide range of collectibles, from fine art and coins to comic, jewelry, and even fine wine.

A hole burglars made in the window of Midtown's Heritage Auctions.
Workers repair an auction house’s windows in Midtown after it was burglarized on March 7.File photo by Dean Moses

