Two men were injured in separate stabbings just blocks from each other in midtown Thursday evening, police said.

The first incident took place near West 50th Street and Seventh Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. when Steven Graham, who was driving a gray Ford Windstar minivan, and an Uber driver in a silver GMC Acadia got into an argument over one of the drivers cutting off the other, police said.

When the Uber driver pulled over to drop off a passenger, police said Graham got out and stabbed the Uber driver in the arm through an open window.

The man was taken to an area hospital and was treated for a minor injury.

Graham, 35, initially fled the scene, but later turned himself in at the Midtown North Precinct around 3 a.m. Friday, police said. He is charged with felony assault, they said.

Meanwhile, cops are still looking for a man who slashed a 22-year-old man in the chest during an argument near East 54th Street and Park Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The 22-year-old had reportedly punched the man during the argument.

The suspect fled the scene on a bike and the victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into both cases is ongoing, police said.