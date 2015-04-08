Mike Bloomberg receives honorary knighthood

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg now has some royal cred to his resume.

The 73-year-old billionaire received an honorary knighthood Wednesday at special ceremony at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C.

The British ambassador to the U.S. said Bloomberg played a key role in “forging transatlantic diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties,” between the U.K. and U.S. as a businessman and mayor.

“I’ve developed a deep appreciation and respect for the British people — and this recognition is one of the great honors of my life,” Bloomberg said in a statement.

Vice President Joe Biden was on hand for the ceremony. Bloomberg’s predecessor also received honorary knighthood in 2002.