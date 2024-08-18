Mike Tyson and Jake Paul face off at Fanatics Fest for the first time since match was postponed

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Jake Paul trash-talked New York City during Fanatics Fest on Sunday as he faced off with boxing legend Mike Tyson for the first time since their match was rescheduled.

Thousands packed into the Jacob Javits Center on Aug. 18 to see Tyson and Paul trade verbal barbs ahead of their Nov. 15 fight in Texas. The event even drew notable figures like Logan Paul and Mayor Eric Adams.

Upon the fighters entering either side of the Fanatics Fest Theater stage, journalist Ryan Clark questioned Paul’s motivation to face off with one of the most vicious boxers in the world to which the social media star turned boxer stated, “to make history.”

“Making history is what it is all about for me. I’m a kid from Ohio,” Paul responded to a deafening chorus of boos. The internet star then made things a little too personal with the Big Apple.

“New York, you are just like Mike Tyson, you were good 20 years ago. F*ck you New York, dumb a** Democratic city,” Paul said.

Tyson, the Brookly native, was once considered boxing’s biggest villain — but he got a hero’s welcome at Fanatics Fest, where the hometown crowd cheered and beckoned him to “f*ck Jake up.”

During the press conference, Tyson was a man of few words, stating that he was feeling much better after having to postpone the fight due to a medical issue. Tyson even made light of the press conference, smiling and giving sarcastic responses like “I was terrified” when Clark questioned if he was really sick or just afraid to face Jake Paul in the ring.

The legendary boxer did state that it was due to his fame that the fight between the men has become a media sensation.

“Who else is he going to fight to make this happen?” Tyson said pointing at the crowd. “You got a Youtuber fighting the greatest fighter that ever lived.”

The press conference with their shoving one another while Tyson laughed in Paul’s face.