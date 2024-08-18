Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul face off at Fanatics Fest for the first time since match was postponed

By Posted on
DSC03016
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have a shoving match.
Photo by Dean Moses

Jake Paul trash-talked New York City during Fanatics Fest on Sunday as he faced off with boxing legend Mike Tyson for the first time since their match was rescheduled.

Thousands packed into the Jacob Javits Center on Aug. 18 to see Tyson and Paul trade verbal barbs ahead of their Nov. 15 fight in Texas. The event even drew notable figures like Logan Paul and Mayor Eric Adams.

Upon the fighters entering either side of the Fanatics Fest Theater stage, journalist Ryan Clark questioned Paul’s motivation to face off with one of the most vicious boxers in the world to which the social media star turned boxer stated, “to make history.”

Mike Tyson enters the stage on the watchful gaze of a Jake Paul sign. Photo by Dean Moses
Jake Paul says “F*ck New York” after he is greeted by a chorus of boos.Photo by Dean Moses

“Making history is what it is all about for me. I’m a kid from Ohio,” Paul responded to a deafening chorus of boos. The internet star then made things a little too personal with the Big Apple.

“New York, you are just like Mike Tyson, you were good 20 years ago. F*ck you New York, dumb a** Democratic city,” Paul said.

Tyson, the Brookly native, was once considered boxing’s biggest villain — but he got a hero’s welcome at Fanatics Fest, where the hometown crowd cheered and beckoned him to “f*ck Jake up.”

Logan Paul attends the press conference. Photo by Dean Moses
Mike Tyson was a man of few words at the press conference. Photo by Dean Moses

During the press conference, Tyson was a man of few words, stating that he was feeling much better after having to postpone the fight due to a medical issue. Tyson even made light of the press conference, smiling and giving sarcastic responses like “I was terrified” when Clark questioned if he was really sick or just afraid to face Jake Paul in the ring.

The legendary boxer did state that it was due to his fame that the fight between the men has become a media sensation.

“Who else is he going to fight to make this happen?” Tyson said pointing at the crowd. “You got a Youtuber fighting the greatest fighter that ever lived.”

The press conference with their shoving one another while Tyson laughed in Paul’s face.

Tyson couldn’t help but laugh at Paul during the face off.Photo by Dean Moses
Paul became enraged and pushed Tyson for laughing in his face. Photo by Dean Moses
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul face off for the first time since their match was postponed.Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

Related Articles

More from around NYC