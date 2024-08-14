Missing Brooklyn teen says she was kidnapped in text message to relative: cops

Police are frantically searching for a missing Brooklyn teenager after she sent a text message saying that she has been kidnapped, authorities confirmed.

The 16-year-old girl texted her uncle at 3:07 p.m. on Aug. 13 stating that two men had abducted her, law enforcement sources said.

While cops did not specify the exact contents of the message, they say they are treating the incident as a kidnapping.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the girl was last seen entering the Van Siclen Avenue station on the A/C line, near Pitkin Avenue in East New York, at about 2:57 p.m. on Aug. 13 — 10 minutes before her uncle received the disturbing text message.

The uncle reported the text message to the 75th Precinct, which launched an investigation.

Police did not disclose the girl’s identity. The NYPD described her as standing about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, and carrying a gray purse.

On Wednesday morning, the NYPD released images of the teen entering the Van Siclen Avenue station hoping someone will recognize her and help determine her whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential