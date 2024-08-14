Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Staten Island home on Aug. 13, 2024.

Police are investigating after two people were found dead, one with multiple stab wounds, inside a Staten Island home Tuesday afternoon.

According to law enforcement sources, on Aug. 13 at approximately 12:24 p.m., officers from the 121st Precinct responded to a 911 call of a person needing assistance in a house near Amador Street and Amity Place in Mariners Harbor.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman unconscious and unresponsive inside the multi-level home. While the man had no obvious signs of injury, the woman was covered in blood with multiple stab wounds throughout her body, authorities said.

EMS responded and pronounced both people dead at the scene.

Police are still working to find out if the two victims knew each other and if there are any suspects involved in the fatal incident. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for both people.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made, and police are withholding the names of the victims pending family notification.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Murder is down 33.3% year to date compared to the same time last year in the 121st Precinct, according to the latest crime statistics. Overall index crime, which includes murder, rape and robbery, is also down 5.11% in the precinct during the same period.