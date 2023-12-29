Year in Review | 60 of our most dramatic NYC photos in 2023

A chair in mid-flight after being hurled during a riot in Union Square in August 2023.

Over the course of 2023, New York City witnessed some of the most incredible news stories in recent times, from former President Donald Trump facing indictment; to the influx of new arrivals amid the ongoing migrant crisis; to mass protests over the killing of a homeless man aboard a subway train.

Here are some of the most dramatic photos amNewYork Metro has brought to you throughout the year.

January

A man mourns the lose of 9 year old Payton Thompson after she was killed during a three alarm house fire at 759 Howard Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn on January, 13,2023.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December