Two people were injured when pieces of a scaffolding fell on them on the Upper West Side Monday.

At 2:42 p.m. on March 7, the FDNY received a report that a 35-year-old woman was hit with debris from scaffolding on West 78th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, according to NYPD and fire department sources. Witnesses shared that a woman and her child were walking beneath scaffolding when debris struck them, causing minor injuries.

Both patients were taken to Cornell Hospital.