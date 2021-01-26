Mother cuffed after infant was found dead in Manhattan hotel homeless shelter | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A woman is in custody after her infant was found dead inside their room at a Manhattan hotel that is used as a homeless shelter.

According to police, at 12:04 p.m. on Jan. 24 the NYPD responded to a call of an unconscious infant inside the Candlewood Suites New York City, located at 339 West 39th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 2-month-old Antonio Diaz in the room, unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma.

EMS rushed the baby to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Jan. 25, police arrested the baby’s mother, 24-year-old Alyssa Owens. It is believed that Owens allegedly slammed Diaz’s body three times into a hard object while they were in the room that they occupied together. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Owens was charged with three counts of assault and one count of acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years of age. The investigation remains ongoing.