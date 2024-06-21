Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police said a disorderly passenger on a city bus in Harlem allegedly attempted to throw an object at a bus driver in April.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident occurred on bus in the vicinity of Seventh Avenue and West 143 Street on Tuesday, April 9, at approximately 6:40 p.m. Police could not confirm the name of the bus.

Police sources said a female passenger was arguing with the driver over whether or not the bus was in service. It is unclear if the bus was moving at the time, but the dispute escalated when the perp attempted to throw a pair of large blue headphones at the driver.

In an attempt to protect himself, the driver hit his knee on the dashboard of the bus, which resulted in minor injury, official sources said.

The suspect then fled the scene before officers from the 32nd Precinct arrived. EMS responded and brought the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition.

Police released a surveillance photo of the passenger on the bus on Thursday.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential

In February, an MTA bus driver was assaulted in the Bronx when a man struck him with an umbrella. An MTA station agent was also attacked in the same month as she checked on a man who was sleeping underneath a bench at the Wall Street stop on the 4 and 5 subway line. She suffered a broken eye socket as a result of the attack.