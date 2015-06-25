MTA bus driver slashed on M72 bus, NYPD says

An MTA bus driver was slashed in the arm Thursday morning on an M72 bus in Manhattan, the NYPD and MTA confirmed.

The suspect entered the empty bus at 7:15 a.m. at West 66th St. and Freedom Place and attempted to steal the driver’s necklace, the NYPD said. The two struggled, and the suspect then slashed the driver, the NYPD said.

The suspect did not remove the necklace and fled on foot, the NYPD said. The suspect is still at large.

The driver was taken to Lenox Hospital for a laceration on his arm.