MTA will add more Times Square shuttles and C train service next year

The MTA will add 34 new subway trips on 13 lines next year — including a dozen new weeknight trips on the Times Square shuttle, officials said yesterday.

The Nos. 1, 2, and 3 lines will have five new weekday evening trains on their schedules. The Nos. 4, 5 and 6 lines will get seven new trains between 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.

The C line will have three trains added to its schedule on Sunday mornings between 8 and 10 a.m. Currently, passengers wait on platforms about 17 minutes in between trains. The extra service will lower the scheduled wait to 12 minutes, the MTA said.

The changes will go into effect in June 2016, and will cost the MTA almost $6 million a year.

Subway ridership has been at record levels, but track capacity and construction work make it difficult to run more trains, an official said.

“Making these service changes wherever we can lets us make the best use of existing resources as we expand to keep up with private sector development,” said James Ferrarra, president of New York City Transit, in a statement.

An average of about 5.6 million people crowded onto the subway every day in 2014, and the MTA expects ridership to soar even higher this year.