MTV VMAs a big hit on Facebook

BY NOELANI MONTEROMTV’s Video Music Awards take the social media world by storm.The popular award ceremony fuels the online buzz …

BY NOELANI MONTERO

MTV’s Video Music Awards take the social media world by storm.

The popular award ceremony fuels the online buzz with event highlights and both good and bad exciting moments. Sunday’s VMAs were heavily discussed on Facebook, with more than 13 million people having more than 30 million interactions regarding the event.

The top moments discussed on Facebook included performances and sentimental moments from stars like Beyoncé — whose finale performance was said to steal the show — Nicki Manaj, Miley Cyrus and Usher.

Top moments on Facebook:

1 Beyoncé’s medley performance, capped off with her receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, presented to her by Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy, 2.

2 Minaj’s performance of “Anaconda”, seguing into her performing “Bang Bang” with Jessie J and Ariana Grande.

3 Sam Smith’s performance of “Stay With Me.”

4 Cyrus winning Video of the Year for “Wrecking Ball”, with homeless youth Jesse accepting on her behalf and spreading word to help raise funds and awareness for the youth homeless epidemic.

5 Usher’s performance of “She Came To Give It To You” tied with Lorde winning Best Rock Video for “Royals.”