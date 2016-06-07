Muhammad Ali Way becomes temporary street name near Madison Square Garden

The city temporarily renamed a block near Madison Square Garden Muhammad Ali Way.

The city announced Tuesday that it will honor Muhammad Ali by renaming the street where he had some of his greatest matches.

West 33rd Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues, home to Madison Square Garden, will be temporarily renamed after the late champ for the next week. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the location was fitting since Ali fought eight matches at the Garden, including his 1971 bout with Joe Frazier for the heavyweight championship in that was dubbed “The Fight of the Century,” and the rematch three years later.

“Throughout his life he lived up to that title again and again — and today, we are paying tribute to the man in the heart of this city,” de Blasio said in a statement.

The city could create a more permanent street renaming for the boxer, who passed away Friday at the age of 74. That move must receive approval from the City Council and mayor.