Murray Hill, Manhattan spends the most on flowers, RentHop and Florists.com study says

Murray Hill residents spent a total of $3,464.51 on arrangements from August 2014 to July 2016.

Everything’s coming up roses in Murray Hill.

Residents there bought and received the most flowers over the past two years, according to a new joint study by 1-800-Flowers subsidiary Florists.com and RentHop.

In fact, Murray Hill residents spent a total of $3,464.51 on the beautiful arrangements from August 2014 to July 2016. In return, residents of the midtown neighborhood received a total of $3,695 in flora.

According to RentHop, the data indicates that “if your sweetheart lives in Murray Hill, they are four times more likely to send flowers than the average ZIP code in New York.”

Not to be forgotten, residents of Staten Island neighborhoods, including Bulls Head, New Springville, and Heartland Village, placed second when it comes to receiving the romantic gift. There were $3,400 of floral deliveries to these areas, according to the data.

The data does not include purchases made from other floral delivery services or local florists.

But it was Columbus Circle residents, however, who were truly big spenders, shelling out an average of $126.71 for each purchase, according to the data.

Morningside Heights came in second with an average $107.73 spent on an arrangement.

The lucky receivers of the priciest bouquets were in East New York and Cypress Hills, where individual deliveries averaged $89.30.