Mystery surrounds death of man found on Lower East Side

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found unconscious on the Lower East Side early Thursday morning.

At 3:48 a.m. on April 21, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in the vicinity of Ludlow Street and Stanton Street. Upon their arrival, officers found an unidentified man unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma.

Paramedics responded to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.