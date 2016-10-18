Naked Hillary Clinton statue placed outside Bowling Green station

The statue was removed shortly after it drew a crowd outside the Bowling Green subway station.

A naked Hillary Clinton statue appeared in downtown Manhattan Tuesday morning.

The statue, placed outside the Bowling Green subway station, portrayed Clinton wearing underwear and a button-down shirt with just the top button fastened. It also had hoofed feet and a man’s head peering from under the shirt.

A video posted to Instagram shows a crowd gathering around the statue, knocked over on the ground. A woman is seen preventing a man from putting it back up by sitting on it.

The statue was removed around 8:30 a.m. by the person who placed it, police said.

In August, naked Donald Trump statues appeared across the country. One was placed in Union Square before it was removed by city Parks Department employees.