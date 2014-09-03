Neiman Marcus to anchor Hudson Yards retail center

The flagship Neiman Marcus location will take up 250,000 square feet over three floors.

The developers of Hudson Yards show a sneak peak into the progress of the site on August 20, 2014 on the west side of Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

The developers of the Hudson Yards complex Wednesday announced it inked its first retail deal to bring Neiman Marcus in as its anchor tenant.

The flagship Neiman Marcus location will open shop in Hudson Yards’ one million-square foot retail center in the far west side of Manhattan, taking up 250,000 square feet over three floors.

“The commitment of such an iconic retailer further solidifies that the epicenter of the city has shifted and Hudson Yards is the new heart of New York,” said Kenneth Himmel, head of the mixed-use development division at Related, a developer at the 28-acre residential and commercial project.

Neiman Marcus’ store will open with the retail center, Shops at Hudson Yards, in 2018. This will be the first Neiman Marcus shop in New York City.