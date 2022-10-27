Nets injury update: Latest on Seth Curry, Joe Harris’ status

The Nets expect Joe Harris to be back on the court on Saturday when they host the Indiana Pacers for the first of two upcoming games at Barclays Center, and Seth Curry will be evaluated on Friday after practicing with the Long Island Nets on Thursday.

Harris did not play on Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks after playing 21 minutes the night before in the Nets’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Brooklyn listed him as out for left ankle injury management.

The Nets have been cautious with Harris since he returned this season after missing nearly all of last year with an ankle issue that caused him to have two surgeries. He miss three preseason games this year and the season opener due to soreness in his foot, but finally returned to the court in the second game of the year against the Toronto Raptors.

“Joe should play Saturday,” Nets head coach Steve Nash said before Thursday’s game. “Right now it’s just managing the surgery, not the most recent kind of foot soreness stuff that I think we’re hoping we’re behind or past. You know it’s really just trying to preserve him here early in the season where we don’t want to expose him to back-to-backs when he’s coming off a serious ankle surgery.”

Curry practiced with Brooklyn’s G-League affiliate as he continued to work his way back from offseason ankle surgery. The sharpshooter had been dealing with an ankle issue during last season, including after the Nets traded for him in February.

Curry has yet to appear in a game this season and Steve Nash had said last week that the shooter still needed a few more practices before he was ready. As far as his status after the work on Long Island, it seemed he came out of it well

"Yeah, good. He's getting closer. So we'll see how he feels tomorrow and evaluate then," Nash said.