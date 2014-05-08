New app has New York City running a ‘Fever’

BY SHAWN MCCREESHSpecial to amNewYorkWith so many things going on in New York, planning your weekend can be a bit …

With so many things going on in New York, planning your weekend can be a bit overwhelming. A new app aims to make it easier.

Fever, a free app for iOS and Android that launched Wednesday in New York City, sifts through hundreds of events in Manhattan and Brooklyn to come up with a list relevant to the user. It picks and chooses based off user-selected interests, as well as social media.

The app functions in real time to show the user who has purchased tickets or plans on attending specific events. Fever users can then make decisions based off of friends’ or local trendsetters’ activities.

Founder Pep Gomez, 21, developed the app after he and his friends grew frustrated with the lack of information about the nightlife scene while living in San Francisco. He launched it in his native Spain six months ago, where more than 45,000 people now use it, he said.

Recently, $3 million in seed-funding from several high-profile investors, including Vonage co-founder Jeff Pulver and professional ball player Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid, has brought the app to its first American city — New York.

“New York is the place where everything happens, [and] Fever cures your fear of missing out,” said Gomez. “The thing about NYC is that you never know which is the good place.”

Gomez said he hopes to branch Fever out to entire city soon.