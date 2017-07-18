New civil service test center set to open in Forest Hills, Queens

Additional computerized testing centers are set to open in Staten Island later this summer and in the Bronx at a future date.

The city is set to open its second computerized testing center outside Manhattan on Thursday, making it more convenient for people to apply for city jobs.

The new center, located at 118-35 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills, will provide a space to pick up applications and take exams, as well as hold seminars and vocational training.

For years, applicants for city jobs were forced to travel to Manhattan. The city has tried to streamline the process by providing applications online and creating computer testing centers. The Brooklyn site opened in 2010.

Lisette Camilo, commissioner for the city’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services, said the agency is “committed to increasing our reach into the city’s neighborhoods to make government accessible to all communities.”

The city administered 181 exams in Fiscal Year 2017 to 175,006 applicants.

Additional computerized testing centers are set to open in Staten Island later this summer and in the Bronx at a future date.