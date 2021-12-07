New development market report – November 2021

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

MANHATTAN AND QUEENS STAY STRONG, BROOKLYN ACTIVITY DROPS

New York City’s new development market as a whole remained strong through November 2021, essentially mirroring the overall market activity in October 2021 and also showing a marked increase in contract activity from November of last year.

The market typically cools in mid-November around Thanksgiving and leading into the December holiday season. This year, only Brooklyn experienced a substantial dip, with 27% fewer contracts signed in November over October. Manhattan and Queens kept pace with the robust activity reported the month prior.

November also saw a decrease in sales above $4M compared to October, but this is potentially skewed by the 35 contracts that were recorded last month at 200 East 83rd Street. It is possible some of those deals were signed in September or August.

413 contracts reported

9% decrease from Oct 2021

98.5% increase from Nov 2020

79.6% increase from pre-pandemic Nov 2019

TOP CONTRACTS

TOP CLOSINGS

MANHATTAN

Manhattan contract activity in November 2021 was nearly identical to that of the prior month. The number of contracts reported, total dollar volume and median price per square foot were all within 5% of October 2021.

November contracts reported were also well above the average monthly contracts of the prior 12 months.

Even with the decrease in big ticket sales in November, the borough still saw 83 contracts above $4M. Many of these transactions were in high-profile new developments with stone facades and more classically-inspired architecture like 67 Vestry and 200 East 83rd Street.

Developed by RFR, the 17-unit 67 Vestry is 71% sold since launching sales this june and reported 4 transactions in November ranging from $8.2M – $27M. Naftali and Rockefeller Group’s 200 East 83rd Street is once again a top-performer of the month, with 16 contracts including a $23.75M penthouse.

November also marked important milestones for Extell’s 1010 Park Avenue and Broad Street Development’s 40 Bleecker, both of which sold their final unit this month.

Number of Contracts 231 contracts reported +3.6% compared to Oct 2021 +151% compared to Nov 2020 +109% compared to pre-pandemic Nov 2019

Total Dollar Volume $1.05B total aggregated dollar volume +.042% compared to October 2021 +382% compared to November 2020 +168% compared to pre-pandemic Nov 2019

Median Asking Price / Sq Ft $2,252 price per square foot -2.05% compared to October 2021 +30% compared to November 2020 +25% compared to pre-pandemic Nov 2019