Manhattan’s largest nightclub and event space is set to open this week.

Nebula is an 11,000 square foot multi-level club that intends to be Manhattan’s biggest nightlife opening in years. Located at 135 W. 41st Street, the opening will mark a major milestone in New York nightlife’s post-pandemic recovery. Nebula’s grand opening will take place on Nov. 5.

Nebula was created by New York nightlife fixture Richie Romero, a former partner at Butter Group, the force behind 1OAK and Up&Down and Yang Gao, the co-founder of MIXX Lifestyle Group. Musical programming will be curated by TCE Presents founder Rob Toma. Special events will be run by Erica Maurer, the co-founder of EMRG Media.

Nebula will host world class DJs spanning the spectrum of electronic music, from underground trailblazers to stadium-filling superstars, establishing a home base for nightlife and dance culture. The space has capacity for 700 and has a state-of-the-art d&b audiotechnik sound system, a 5,500 square foot dance floor, 2,500 square feet mezzanine level and 3,000 square foot lower level with three private club rooms dedicated to private groups, complete with their own dedicated bathrooms.

The club’s design takes cues from the interstellar with different otherworldly immersive environments each week. The ceiling is composed of six huge video panels that move and tilt individually or come together to form an incredible, venue-spanning screen. Nebula intends to provide a transformative nightlife experience that blends technology and hospitality, its ability to transform every night a nod to the famed Manhattan venues of yesteryear, which transformed for their patrons week to week.

For reservations, tickets, event inquiries or more information, visit www.nebulanewyork.com.