Easy riders: Queens bus network to speed up commutes with new ‘rush routes’

The MTA is looking to give Queens commuters a “rush” in its proposed bus network redesign.

During its monthly NYC Transit and Buses Committee meeting at MTA headquarters on Jan. 27, the agency touted the series of “rush routes” in the Queens bus network redesign that aim to speed up commutes for bus riders living in neighborhoods with limited access to public transit. These areas are often referred to as “transportation desserts.”

The new rush routes would operate similarly to subway routes in which some trains run local for a few miles before switching to express service toward major destinations.

If the MTA Board approves the $35 million network overhaul at its monthly meeting on Wednesday, it will mark the first time rush routes have been added to NYC Transit, the largest public transportation system in the country with more than 800,000 daily bus riders in Queens alone.

Upon approval, 25 of the speedy bus lines will be added to the revised Queens bus network as early as this summer, with full implementation by Labor Day.

Details on when the rush routes will operate — including time of day and days of the week — are still being finalized. But MTA officials said the swift service would be a game changer for many Queens straphangers, especially those with two-step commutes.

A new dimension in service

Chris Pangilinan, NYC Transit’s chief of operations planning, explained that the rush routes will connect commuters directly to the subway network, including ADA-accessible subway stations and the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR).

“One of the great aspects of this network in eastern Queens is rush routes—a new type of route we have not had before in this city,” he said. “This way, we will be able to bring folks who live in places further out away from subway or LIRR service faster to the major job and activity centers as well as to the major railway connections.”

Brian Fritsch, associate director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA (PCAC), said Queens bus riders will enjoy the new routes and hopes the service expands to include additional features that would guarantee an even smoother ride.

“PCAC thinks Queens bus riders—especially those who live in subway deserts—will grow to love the addition of rush routes, making their travel to rail stations faster and more dependable,” he said. “Rush routes will go a long way to integrating the MTA system for Queens riders, and we hope they will be paired with smart fare incentives such as a weekly CityTicket with transfers to transit to make their new ride even more seamless.”

Right now, it is unclear how the buses would be identified as “rush” or if the routes will be operated by articulated buses, which are longer and can carry more passengers.

In addition to rush routes, the proposal includes 11 more total routes, 36 routing changes, 17 routes with increased frequencies, and eight routes with increased service spans.

Concerns surrounding the redesign

Although the redesign is a major project aimed at improving bus service for Queens residents, some local straphangers are concerned about the possible changes.

Bus rider David Kupferberg said the MTA is not investing enough money into the redesign to make it successful. He is also concerned about bus stops getting cut.

“To the MTA: Don’t shove the Queens Bus Network Redesign proposed final plan addendum down our throats,” Kupferberg said. “These are nothing but glorified service cuts. The project must be delayed until it is done right.”

Meanwhile, MTA officials doubled down on the redesign’s benefits, saying it will include more frequent service, shorter wait times and more direct routes.

Pangilinan said the redesign resulted from collaboration and engagement with community boards, elected officials, Queens residents, bus riders and other stakeholders.

“This, of course, was not done in a vacuum but rather over nearly six years of community engagement,” he said.