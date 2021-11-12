New video released of suspect in violent Central Park sex assault

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A new video has been released in connection to a violent sexual assault that occurred inside Central Park on Thursday.

At 7:21 a.m. on Nov. 11, officers responded to a 911 call regarding the assault in the vicinity of Swan Lake and Center Drive. Upon their arrival, police found that a 27-year-old woman had been approached from behind by an unknown man, who choked and raped her.

The choking caused the victim to lose consciousness before the suspect committed the rape. The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Later on Nov. 11, the NYPD released a new video in connection to the attack of a potential suspect:

Following the incident, the NYPD called on possible witnesses to come forward with tips that could lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.